Go to FIFA+ to get live scores of full fixtures of FIFA World Cup 2022 online. The official Twitter handle of FIFA World Cup shares important information related to live telecast and streaming of the full games. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on November 20 and continue until December 18. Thirty-two are participating in the tournament and are divided into eight groups. They will play three matches each in the group stage and two teams will advance to the next stage based on the points. Where Can I Watch FIFA World Cup 2022? What Teams and Groups Are in the World Cup? From Live Streaming to Date and Time, Know Everything About Qatar World Cup.

Here's Details on FIFA+ for FIFA World Cup 2022!

Go to FIFA+ for Where to Watch the #FIFAWorldCup: https://t.co/mF65Pourmq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 19, 2022

