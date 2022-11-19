Football fans worldwide have assembled as the 22nd FIFA World Cup is set to kickstart on November 20 in Qatar. The first FIFA World Cup to be played in a Middle-eastern country, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will be played from November 20 to December 18, beginning with Qatar vs Ecuador as the first match of the tournament. Football fans worldwide are all pumped up for the upcoming Qatar World Cup with their FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule in hand, cheering their favourite teams at the football world cup. And as we gear up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, here is everything you need to know about this day, When to watch FIFA 2022 online, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures, and more. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where Can I Watch the World Cup?

If you are eager to watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India, you can do so comfortably from home by streaming the matches online. All the matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be streamed on Jio Cinemas in India. You can watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Matches for free on the Jio Cinema app without a subscription. The FIFA World Cup will also be broadcasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV.

How Many Teams Are in the World Cup?

FIFA 2022 has 32 qualified teams competing for the World Cup this year. A total of 64 matches will be played amongst these teams over a period of 29 days. The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage. The first match of FIFA 2022 will be played on November 20 between Qatar and Ecuador.

When Does the World Cup Start?

The FIFA 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20. The 22nd FIFA Cup will be played across November - December so as to beat the heat of the desert country of Qatar. The games will be spread across 29 days. To fit the tight schedule, FIFA 2022 will witness back-to-back games for seven straight days.

Where Is the World Cup This Year?

The FIFA 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar. The first World Cup to be held in a middle-eastern country, FIFA 2022, will witness a lot of firsts. Qatar is the smallest nation by area ever to have been awarded a FIFA World Cup – the next smallest by area is Switzerland, host of the 1954 World Cup, which is more than three times as large as Qatar and only needed to host 16 teams instead of the current 32.

What Teams Are in the World Cup?

As mentioned before, FIFA World Cup 2022 will have 32 teams competing against each other. The FIFA 2022 Qualifiers to choose the 31 teams that would join the host country Qatar started in 2019 and was on June 14 2022, with an inter-confederation play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand. Here is the list of the final 32 teams playing for the World Cup. FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups: Here Are How Participating 32 Teams Are Divided For Football Event in Qatar.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Qatar England Argentina France Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Ecuador IR Iran Saudi Arabia Australia Costa Rica Canada Serbia Ghana Senegal USA Mexico Denmark Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Netherlands Wales Poland Tunisia Japan Croatia Cameroon Korea Republic

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final will be played on December 18, 2022. Here’s hoping that you are all prepped to cheer for your favourite team for this much-awaited World Cup!

