Inter Miami will take on Nashville SC in the return leg of the MLS Cup 2025 play-offs round one match on November 2, Sunday. They have won the first leg by a dominant margin of 3-1 and will enter the second match of the best of three confident despite it being away from home. Meanwhile, fans are eager to know whether Lionel Messi will play in the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS Cup 2025 match. Messi has trained with the Inter Miami and travelled with them. There is no reported news of injury and hence, Messi will definitely start for Inter Miami against Nashville SC. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Training

Lionel Messi Travelling With Inter Miami Squad

See you soon, Nashville ✈️ pic.twitter.com/PtDrHQUA8i — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)