France Football have announced the nominees for the 2022 Yashin Trophy which will be awarded to the best goalkeeper of the season at the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony. Champions League winner Thibaut Courtois, Premier League winner Ederson, Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer and Liverpool Alisson Becker are some of the players listed for the annual award.

