Zlatan Ibrahimovic met Serbia tennis ace Novak Djokovic. The AC Milan footballer posted a picture of the two together. The AC Milan striker shared a photo on social media with a hilarious caption.

Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic)

Novak Djokovic also posted the pictures and video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)