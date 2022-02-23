Right before the Formula 1 2022 pre-season testing, the teams have rolled out their cars for the racing track. The likes of Haas, Mercedes, Red Bull and others will take on the racing track. The video of the new cars was shared on social media by the official account of Formula 1.

Check them out below.

Charles Leclerc

Haas

Teams that will take on the track today in Barcelona

Your full run-down of who's driving on Day 1 in Barcelona 👇 Red Bull: VER Mercedes: RUS/HAM Ferrari: LEC/SAI McLaren: NOR Alpine: ALO AlphaTauri: TSU Aston Martin: VET/STR Williams: LAT/ALB Alfa Romeo: KUB/BOT Haas: MAZ/MSC#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022

Aston Martin

It's happening! 💚 #SV5 is heading out for his first laps of #F1Testing. pic.twitter.com/QqNe9TjxFu — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 23, 2022

Mercedes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

