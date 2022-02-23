Right before the Formula 1 2022 pre-season testing, the teams have rolled out their cars for the racing track. The likes of Haas, Mercedes, Red Bull and others will take on the racing track. The video of the new cars was shared on social media by the official account of Formula 1.
Check them out below.
📍 Back in business#F1 pic.twitter.com/dstCg7xCni
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022
Charles Leclerc
All eyes on @GeorgeRussell63 and @Charles_Leclerc as they head out for the first time! 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/5EFvHOfoiW
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022
Haas
The #VF22 is officially unveiled ✨#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/rY7EF71qCR
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 23, 2022
Teams that will take on the track today in Barcelona
Your full run-down of who's driving on Day 1 in Barcelona 👇
Red Bull: VER
Mercedes: RUS/HAM
Ferrari: LEC/SAI
McLaren: NOR
Alpine: ALO
AlphaTauri: TSU
Aston Martin: VET/STR
Williams: LAT/ALB
Alfa Romeo: KUB/BOT
Haas: MAZ/MSC#F1
— Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022
Aston Martin
It's happening! 💚 #SV5 is heading out for his first laps of #F1Testing. pic.twitter.com/QqNe9TjxFu
— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 23, 2022
Mercedes
View this post on Instagram
