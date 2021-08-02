Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott have qualified for the individual final of Eventing in Equestrian. The duo finished inside top 25 and will have to compete in one more round of show jumping to finalise their standings.

News Flash: Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza has qualified for Final of Jumping (Individual) event by finishing amongst Top 25 Qualifiers. How amazing is that 🥳🥳 ✨ Final scheduled at 1715 hrs later today. 📷 : @WeAreTeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/nwrhdFY51O — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2021

