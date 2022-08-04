Gurdeep Singh won bronze medal in the Men's 109kg Weightlifting Event at Commonwealth Games on August 3 in Birmingham. The weightlifter lifted total 309kg in his all attempts in Snatch and Clean and Jerk rounds. This is India's 10th medal in weightlifting category at CWG 2022.

Check results:

Gurdeep Singh wins the 🥉 at @birminghamcg22 in the 109 + KG Category. That’s medal no. 10 for team 🇮🇳 in weightlifting 🏋️‍♂️! Upwards and onwards… #ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/TTZRemPpOd — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)