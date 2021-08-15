Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at Tokyo Olympics 2020 the wishes to fellow countrymen on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Chopra along with Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Manpreet Singh extended their wishes on this special day.

See some of the tweets below:

See Neeraj Chopra's tweet:

It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l4wlgmlGmQ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 15, 2021

Check this video out by Suresh Raina:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya shared this message:

मन में स्वतंत्रता, शब्दों में विश्वास, हमारी आत्मा पर गर्व। आइए उन महापुरुषों और महान महिलाओं को सलाम करते हैं जिन्होंने हमारे लिए यह संभव बनाया | India in my heart, India on my mind #happyindependenceday #india #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/CRRF0qAMQt — Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) August 15, 2021

Manpreet Singh, Indian men's hockey team captain celebrated Independence Day at the Red Fort:

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted:

To my fellow Indians, a very happy #IndependenceDay! I’ll always go out there and do my best for my country! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WpnKfkwu5f — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2021

Sushma Verma's, Indian women's team wicketkeeper tweeted:

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳❤️ May this Day bring harmony among all the communities and unite us as a nation. PS : Thanks for wonderful evening @TheOfficialSBI and Mr.Satwinder ( RM Dharmsala ) .💙 pic.twitter.com/JC5q4ImWnT — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) August 15, 2021

