Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at Tokyo Olympics 2020 the wishes to fellow countrymen on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Chopra along with Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Manpreet Singh extended their wishes on this special day.

See some of the tweets below:

See Neeraj Chopra's tweet: 

Check this video out by Suresh Raina: 

Ravi Kumar Dahiya shared this message: 

Manpreet Singh, Indian men's hockey team captain celebrated Independence Day at the Red Fort:

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted: 

Sushma Verma's, Indian women's team wicketkeeper tweeted: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)