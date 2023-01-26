Indian sports stars shared wishes for fans on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Taking to twitter, these star performers, who have made the country proud on innumerable occasions, shared their wishes on this special day in the country's heritage and history.

Virat Kohli's Wish

Salute Every Champion

From farmers to soldiers, teachers to doctors, athletes to entertainers, there’s a champion in every single Indian. @dynaparqps and I salute every champion as we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day. 🇮🇳#DynparQPS #DynaparQPSAnthem #ChamakteRehnaChampion #ChampionKaChampion pic.twitter.com/QTx1oAjlsC — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2023

Proud of Our Country

May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. I salute the work they did for our country on this day. #HappyRepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/3KoCvGFtbT — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) January 26, 2023

Unity in Diversity

Our unity in diversity strengthens us! Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy #RepublicDay! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SeOqaKazlu — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 26, 2023

Jai Hind

May our nation continue to prosper and shine. Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 26, 2023

Hardik Pandya's Wish

Happy Republic Day to all that are part of this amazing nation 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/hescGqR4GV — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

Saaina Nehwal's Wish

See Ravi Dahiya's Wish

