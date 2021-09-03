Harvinder Singh, on Friday became the first Indian to win a medal in para-archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Wishes poured in for him on Twitter after he achieved this historic medal win.

Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qiwgMfitVz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh you hero!!! Congratulations!!! Bronze medal at #PARALYMPICS #ParaArchery with a 10 in a shoot off vs a Korean. Feels so sweet. First ever Indian to win an archery medal - Olympics or Paralympics 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2021

And it keeps pouring in ! Congratulations Harvinder Singh 👏🏾 https://t.co/yutzX3hjAc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 3, 2021

Another #Paralympics‌‌ medal added to India's tally! The nation is proud of #HarvinderSingh for winning 🥉 at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations on your stellar performance, may you achieve further accomplishments as a star athlete. pic.twitter.com/AcWH8IDC5Z — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 3, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to #HarvinderSingh for creating history by becoming 1st ever #Indian archer to win a medal in #ParaArchery He got the better of Korean archer 8-10 to win #Bronze medal 🥉 Best wishes to him for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/O1j4RQiKfH — Dr. Sasmit Patra I ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର (@sasmitpatra) September 3, 2021

Outstanding performance @ArcherHarvinder. 👏 Congratulations on winning Bronze @Tokyo2020. With this the nation got it's first ever #Paralympics medal in Archery. A proud moment for the entire nation. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/BfOMHGTrZc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 3, 2021

