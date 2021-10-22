Netherlands cricketers paid tribute to veteran star Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of their T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Doeschate will be retiring after T20 WC 2021.

"He makes guys sitting next to him better." Ryan ten Doeschate has left quite the mark on Dutch cricket 🇳🇱https://t.co/slwmOF4F7r — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)