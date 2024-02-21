Netherlands beat India in a FIH Pro League 2023-24 contest at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, February 21. The Netherlands obtained the lead early in the first quarter from Floris Middendorp, who managed to put the ball past Krishan Pathak into the Indian net. India did fight back but did not get the equaliser up until the third quarter when Hardik Singh levelled the score. A drag flick by Jugraj Singh was blocked by Netherlands' Thierry Brinkman and the ball went to Hardik, who was unmarked and he did not have any hesitation in netting the equaliser. In the shootout, Jorrit Croon, Theirry Brinkman, Duco Telgenkamp and Joep de Mol were the scorers for the Netherlands. For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Lalit Upadhyay found the back of the net.

India vs Netherlands Hockey Result

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟏-𝟏 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟐-𝟒)



Netherlands outlast India in the shoot-outs after the teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the #FIHProLeague. Netherlands take 2 points with the shoot-out victory bonus, while India take… pic.twitter.com/uX4QfrMT01— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)