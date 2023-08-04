Harmanpreet Singh was on target once again as India played out a 1-1 draw against Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Friday, August 4. Japan had taken an early lead in the second quarter through Nayoshi Ken but India ensured that the spoils were shared with Harmanpreet's goal in the third quarter. Both goals were scored from penalty corners. Hockey India Congratulates Amit Rohidas on Completing 150 International Appearances.

India 1-1 Japan

News Flash: Japan hold India to a 1-1 draw in Hockey Asian Champions Trophy. ➡️ India could score in only one out of 14 PCs. ➡️ Other matches result: Malaysia beat China 5-1 | Korea Vs Pak: 1-1. ➡️ Tomorrow is rest day | India will take on Malaysia on Sunday. #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/ugmIAoaY0n — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2023

