Indian hockey team has found some recent success in the International Hockey competitions. Despite failure in the recent World Cup at home, they have managed to be consistent and win a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Most of the credit of success goes to the core of players whose origin is from the Hockey India League which was discontinued due to lack of commercial success. As confirmed by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, the HIL is set to get relaunched with new set of commercial partners.

Hockey India League Set to Get Relaunched

#HockeyIndiaLeague was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of @TheHockeyIndia. It will be a critical stepping stone for India & we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd as our exclusive Commercial partners for the marquee league. pic.twitter.com/YYkABxYeHH — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) April 10, 2023

