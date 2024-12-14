The India women's junior hockey team will lock horns against the Japan women's hockey team in the high-voltage semifinal match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The India vs Japan match will be hosted in Muscat, Oman, and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India unfortunately will not be able to watch India vs Japan semifinal match live telecast on their TV sets in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they have an online viewing option with India vs Japan live streaming online being available on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels for free. Women's Jr Asia Cup 2024: India Junior Women's Hockey Team Reach Semifinals With 9–0 Win Over Thailand.

India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Streaming

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 :- 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 🇮🇳🔥 The stakes are higher than ever as Defending Champions Team India face off against Japan 🇯🇵 in the Semi-Final of the Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2024! 🏆✨ 🗓️Date: 14th December ⏰ Time: 6:00 PM IST 📱 Watch all… pic.twitter.com/uVzYRCp7Jf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 14, 2024

