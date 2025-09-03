Punjab is hit by a massive flood situation as at least 30 people have died and more than 354,000 have been affected by heavy rains and rising water levels. Authorities have declared all of the state's 23 districts flood-hit and relief camps have been set up to provide shelter and essential facilities to the affected families. Amid this, former Indian Hockey Team captain and Tokyo Olympic Bronze medallist, Rupinder Pal Singh was spotted providing relief materials in Gurdaspur. Rupinder works under the district magistrate of Gurdaspur and the former India captain was putting his full efforts in providing relief to the victims which won the hearts of the fans. Punjab Floods: Army Rescues Bedridden Woman Trapped in Amritsar (Watch Videos).

Rupinder Pal Singh Distributes Relief Materials in Flood Affected Areas

Olympic medallist, & PC ace Rupinder Pal Singh engaged in distributing relief materials to flood affected people who are in a relief camp, in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Dist. Magistrate, under whom he works, appreciated him for his commitment in discharging professional duty. pic.twitter.com/qPRCZR8EXa — stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) September 3, 2025

