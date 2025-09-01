In the final Pool B match of the ongoing Men's hockey Asia Cup 2025, table-toppers Malaysia will lock horns against bottom-placed Chinese Taipei on Monday, September 1. The Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei pool B contest will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, with the Asia Cup 2025 men's hockey match starting at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the MAL vs TPE Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Asia Cup 2025: Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Coach Craig Fulton Highlight India’s Defence Concerns Despite 3–2 Win Over Japan.

Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝! 🏑 The action rolls on as Asia’s best gear up for Day 3 at the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025.#HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir | @asia_hockey @BSSABihar pic.twitter.com/gWzZ1JdQ2W — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2025

