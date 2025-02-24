The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat to England in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 24. Jacob Payton scored the first goal of the match in the second quarter and India retaliated in quick time as well, with Abhishek finding the back of the net. But England regained the lead the very next minute through Sam Ward who further went on to score his second goal in the 29th minute. England had a 3-1 lead at half-time and Sukhjeet managed to pull one back in the 39th minute of this contest. However, despite fighting hard, India could not find the leveller and went on to lose the match. India Women's Hockey Team Loses 2–4 to Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2024–25; Udita's Brace Goes in Vain As Salima Tete and Co Suffer Defeat.

India Lose to England in FIH Pro League 2024-25

