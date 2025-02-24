The India women's hockey team suffered a defeat to the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 24. Udita's brace went in vain as the hosts suffered a defeat in what was an exciting contest. The Netherlands got an early lead in this match in the first quarter through Emma Reijnen but India bounced back in the second with Udita scoring her first goal. Albers Felice then made the most of a penalty corner in the 34th minute and the Netherlands doubled their lead through Van der Elst Fay. Udita did manage to pull one goal back through a penalty corner but Albers Felice scored her second and the team's fourth in the 47th minute. India fought hard but weren't able to stop the Netherlands from winning. Savita Punia Becomes Second Woman to Play 300 Matches for India, Hockey India Felicitates Her During India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

India Women's Hockey Team Loses to Netherlands

