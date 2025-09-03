Korea forced Indian men's Hockey team to a 2-2 draw in their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's at Rajgir. It is not a desired result for India, who were strong favourites to win the game. The match started late as heavy rain caused water logging on the pitch. India started well with Hardik Singh scoring a blinder to give them the lead in quarter 1. But Korea came back strongly and scored consecutive goals in the first half itself. India failed to score in the next two quarters and didn't display quality hockey as well. In the final quarter with pressure on, Manpreet Singh converted a chance, helping India level and secure an important point in the Super 4's. India will play Malaysia in their next game. Punjab Floods: Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Rupinder Pal Singh Distributes Relief Materials in Flood Affected Areas at Gurdaspur, Wins Hearts (See Pic) .

India National Hockey Team Secures 2-2 Draw Against Korea

WARRIOR MENTALITY! 🔥 India strikes back late to draw their opening match of the Super 4s Pool stage against Korea at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. 🇮🇳🇰 2-2 🇷🇰🇷#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/sKLAJwpVVL — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 3, 2025

