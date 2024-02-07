India Women are currently in a losing streak having lost both their opening games in the FIH Pro League 2024 against China and Netherlands and now they face a desperate test against Australia. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 7 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium. India vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 and the India vs Australia match is likely to be live telecast on Sports 18 network. Fans can watch free live streaming online of the India vs Australia women's hockey match on JioCinema app and website. Hockey Player Varun Kumar Accused of Raping Minor Girl, Case Registered.

India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝕋𝕚𝕞𝕖 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔸𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕘𝕖! India will face Australia in the 3rd game of FIH Pro league 2023/24. 🆚 Australia ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Kalinga Hockey Stadium 💻📱 JioCinema and Sports18#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #IndianWomensTeam… pic.twitter.com/DIvvM4C9af — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 7, 2024

