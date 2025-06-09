The India National Hockey Team will be looking to gain some redemption as they face the Netherlands National Hockey Team in their FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 match on Monday, June 9. The India vs Netherlands match is being played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands and it started at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League Europe Leg 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the India vs Netherlands live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. DD Bharati 1 will also provide India vs Netherlands hockey live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch India vs Netherlands live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Eyes Comeback Against Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

India vs Netherlands

Redemption time for our Men in Blue as they gear up to face the Netherlands once again in the FIH Pro League Europe leg 2024 25! 🇮🇳 With lessons from the last match and determination in their hearts, our Men's Hockey Team is ready to bounce back stronger. 💪🏻 📍Wagener Hockey… pic.twitter.com/jslpdLGdf4 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 9, 2025

