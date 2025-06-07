The FIH Pro League 2024-25 edition will resume on Saturday, with the European leg played across the continent till the end of June. The FIH Pro League first leg was held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in India. The India Men's Hockey Team will lock horns against the world No. 1 Netherlands in Amstelveen on June 7. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide the India vs Netherlands live telecast option on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. For online viewing options, fans can head over to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all the live action of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will require a subscription. India Men's National Hockey Team Loses 1-3 Against Spain in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Sukhjeet Singh's Solitary Goal In Vain As Harmanpreet Singh and Co Taste Defeat.

India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25

𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔! 🏑 Our Men in Blue are ready to take on the Netherlands in their first match of the FIH Pro League Europe leg 2024–25! 🇮🇳 The stage is set. The squad is ready. Let the league begin. 💪🏻 📍 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. 🏟️ 📺 Watch LIVE on Star… pic.twitter.com/ascRoTZkGF — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 7, 2025

