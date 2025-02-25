India Women will lock horns against the Netherlands Women in the final match of the FIH Women's Pro League 2024-25 home leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Team India lost 4-2 to the Netherlands in the previous encounter. Indian women will aim for a strong performance in their upcoming clash against the same opponent. The India vs Netherlands clash will begin at 5:15 IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide the India vs Netherlands live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports is also a viewing option on TV for the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League 2024-25 match. For, online viewing options, viewers can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches, for which a subscription will be needed. Savita Punia Becomes Second Woman to Play 300 Matches for India, Hockey India Felicitates Her During India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming

The last day of the India stage at the #FIHProLeague promises some intense action. Stream all the matches here: https://t.co/Gc462GXrBV#Hockey pic.twitter.com/OYVwvFV0Qb — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)