Indian Women’s Hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia created history by making her 300th appearance for the India Women's Hockey Team. The legendary goalkeeper is the only second Indian woman to etch her name in the record books by appearing in 300 matches. Punia also achieved the unique feat of becoming the only GK after PR Sreejesh to play in 300 games for India, men's and women's teams combined. Savita Punia made her debut at the age of 20 and has featured in several of India's victories in her illustrious career. Hockey India congratulated Savita Punia during the India Women vs Netherlands Women FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 match at the Kalinga Stadium. Dignitaries felicitated her and presented her with a jersey with '300' printed on the back. A giant tifo was also presented in the stands to congratulate her. India Women's Hockey Team Loses 2–4 to Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2024–25; Udita's Brace Goes in Vain As Salima Tete and Co Suffer Defeat.

