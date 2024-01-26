India are set to face New Zealand in the quarterfinal of the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 26. The India vs New Zealand match will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 and the India vs New Zealand live telecast will be available on Sports 18 network. Fans can watch free live streaming online of the India vs New Zealand women's hockey match, will be available on JioCinema. FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: India Women’s Team Secure Comeback With 7–3 Win Over United States.

India vs New Zealand FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024

🚨 MATCHDAY ALERT 🚨 Embarking on our journey to the final this Republic day with our first knockout game at FIH Hockey5s World Cup, Oman 2024. A Showdown against New Zealand 🇳🇿 awaits. Game on! 🇮🇳 Watch the match live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 network - 1 PM (IST)… pic.twitter.com/HjuQige346 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024

