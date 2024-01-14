Indian Women’s Hockey Team suffered a defeat against USA in their first match of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 and will face New Zealand in a very important game. The live telecast of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi will be on Sports18 Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between India and New Zealand on JioCinema. FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India Women's Hockey Team Suffer 0-1 Defeat Against USA in Tournament Opener.

India vs New Zealand, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Women's team is up and ready to take the Kiwi challenge! Watch our team in action tonight against New Zealand at the #FIHOlympicQualifiers, Ranchi 2024 at 7:30 PM, Live on @JioCinema and @Sports18#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #EnRouteToParis @FIH_Hockey @CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/TIeNraHgVv — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 14, 2024

