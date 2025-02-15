Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medallist and Asian Champions Trophy 2024 winner India men's Hockey team will be in action in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 with their first match against Spain. The India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2024-25 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, February 15. The FIH Pro League hockey matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports 3 and DD Sports TV channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2024-25 match on JioHotstar app in exchange of a subscription fee. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Crowned Men’s Hockey India League 2024–25 Champions After Beating Hyderabad Toofans in Final.

India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online

𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔!🏑 Our Men and Women in Blue are ready to take on Spain and England, respectively, in their first match of FIH Pro League India Leg 2024/25! 🇮🇳 Let’s bring the energy and show our support for Team India in the comments! 👇 📍 Venue: Kalinga Hockey… pic.twitter.com/z0Si9hagKm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)