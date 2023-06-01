India make history as they win the Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2023 title by beating Pakistan in a closely fought encounter. Angad Bir Singh scored the first goal for India after 14 minutes and gave them the lead. Araijeet Singh Hundal doubled the lead with a quick counter attacking goal. India went into the half-time with a two-goal lead, but Pakistan came back stronger into the game increasing the pressure and reducing the lead. But thanks to the performance of Mohit HS, India's goalkeeper, they could hold on to the lead and clinched the title.

India Win Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023

Sweet Victory ✌️ India win a well fought encounter against arch nemesis Pakistan in the finals of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 #GoldToIndianColts#GloryToIndianColts pic.twitter.com/LYcGHypdcW — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 1, 2023

