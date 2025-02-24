After managing to edge past Germany in their last game, India are set to lock horns with the Netherlands next on Monday, February 24 in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The India-Women vs Netherlands-Women hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and begin at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide live telecast viewing option of the IND-W vs NED-W match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for FIH Pro League 2024-25. For, online viewing options, fans can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of the IND-W vs NED-W FIH Pro League Match 2024-25, which will require a subscription. India Women's Hockey Team Defeats Germany 1-0 in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter; Deepika Sehrawat's Solitary Goal Helps Salima Tete and Co Clinch Victory.

IND-W vs NED-W FIH Pro League Match 2024-25 Live:

Three intense matches on the cards today! Get ready for another action-packed day. 🇩🇪 GER 🆚 IRE 🇮🇪 (M) 🇮🇳 IND 🆚 NED 🇳🇱 (W) 🇮🇳 IND 🆚 ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (M) 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your virtual passes NOW on… pic.twitter.com/KcGtbKpgiP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)