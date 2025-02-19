In a thrilling encounter, India lost out to Spain in their last match but will be hoping to turn things around, when they meet against on February 19 in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND-W vs ESP-W hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 19. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide live telecast viewing option of the India-W vs Spain-W match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for FIH Pro League 2024-25. For, online viewing options, fans can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of the IND-W vs ESP-W 2024-25 hockey match, which will require a subscription. Luciana Molina, Sofia Rogoski Score As Spain Hockey Team Edge Past Germany 2–1 in FIH Women’s Pro League 2024–25.

Here's the lineup for today’s action. Match 1: 🇪🇸 Spain vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Match 2: 🇮🇳 India vs Germany 🇩🇪 Match 3: 🇮🇳 India vs Spain 🇪🇸 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your virtual passes NOW on TicketGenie!#FIHProLeague… pic.twitter.com/nFcxe77L0c — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 19, 2025

