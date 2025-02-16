Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) Spain secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Germany in an intense contest in the FIH women's Pro League here on Sunday.

A third-quarter strike from Luciana Molina proved to be the difference as Spain held on to claim full points.

Germany started strongly, with Aina Kresken opening the scoring just over a minute into the game, giving her side an early 1-0 lead.

However, Spain responded before the end of the first quarter, as Sofia Rogoski found the back of the net to level the score.

The second quarter saw a green card issued to Spain's Clara Badia but both teams struggled to break the deadlock, heading into halftime on level terms.

Germany challenged a decision through a video review but Spain's defense held firm.

Spain took the lead in the third quarter when Molina capitalised on an opportunity in the 38th minute, making it 2-1.

Germany's Marta Segu was shown a yellow card later in the quarter, adding to their struggles.

Despite a tense final quarter that saw multiple penalty corners, Spain's defence held firm to deny Germany an equaliser.

With this win, Spain now have eight points from six matches in the Women's Pro League standings.

China lead the table with 16 points from eight matches, followed by reigning champions the Netherlands with nine points from four matches and Australia, also on eight points, but with four rounds.

