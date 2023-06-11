Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young Indian hockey team after they won the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup on Sunday. India defeated South Korea 2-1, with Annu (22') and Neelam (41') scoring a goal each for India, while Seoyeon Park (25') struck the lone goal for Korea in the thrilling final match at Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium. PM Modi congratulated the winners by sharing motivational words. He tweeted, "Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead."

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India on Winning 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

