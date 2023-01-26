The Indian hockey team bowed out of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 after getting beaten by New Zealand in the crossover rounds. The match went to the penalty shootout where New Zealand edged past India. After the heartbreaking exit, India gets relegated to the classification round and will return to the Hockey World Cup 2023 stage once more to play in two more games. They take on Japan in their first classification round match. The best finish India can hope for now is 9th place. If India wins against Japan, it will play the 9-13th place classification match on January 28. A loss would mean a 13-16th place classification match. The India vs Japan classification round match begins on 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

