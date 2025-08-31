The India men's national hockey team have beaten Japan national hockey team 3-2 in the Pool A fixture of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The thrilling win marks two successive victories in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 for Team India, as they had won the opener against China 4-3. Against Japan, Mandeep Singh scored one, and Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace. The goals came in the fourth, fifth, and 45th minute respectively for the team in blue. Japan scored their two goals in the 38th and 59th minute. In the end, it was the early domination that saved India, despite the defensive lapses. With a match still left, India have almost sealed their Super 4s berth. India National Hockey Team Secures 4-3 Victory Over China in Opening Encounter of Asia Cup 2025; Harmanpreet Singh's Drag Flick Helps His Men Clinch Narrow Victory.

India 3-2 Japan, Asia Cup 2025, Pool A

A win that takes us to the top of 𝗣𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗔 at the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025. 🇯🇵 2-3 🇮🇳#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumSeHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/E5U6ta4w9p — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 31, 2025

