India women's national hockey team secured a 2-2 draw against Japan women's national hockey team in the ongoing Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 tournament on Saturday, September 6. Talking about the match, Japan's Niko Maruyama scored the opening goal of the contest in the first quarter. However, Indian women bounced back, and Rutuja Pisal equalised for her side towards the end of the first quarter to make the scoreline 1-1. The scoreline remained 1-1 till the end of the third quarter. In the 58th minute of the match, Japan's Chiko Fujibayashi scored a goal from a penalty stroke, which made the scoreline 2-1 in Japan's favour. In the last seconds of the final quarter, a late penalty stroke was earned by India, and Navneet Kaur smashed the goal to make the scoreline 2-2 and helped India to draw the match. India Women's National Hockey Team Registers Emphatic 11-0 Victory Over Thailand in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Campaign Opener.

India Secures Draw Against Japan in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

