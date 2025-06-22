England managed to make a strong comeback on Day 2, as India let the Test slip away from their grasp. Day 3 will most likely decide the course of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, where both teams will eye to take control of the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy first red-ball match at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: England Put Up Strong Reply to India’s 471, Ollie Pope’s Century Steers Hosts to 209/3 on Day 2.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

India’s batters laid the foundation. Now it’s the bowlers’ turn to break it open. 🔥#JaspritBumrah leads the charge on Day 3, with overcast skies hovering he’ll need support from the other end to rattle England’s top order and tilt the Test firmly India’s way. ☁💥 Will Day 3… pic.twitter.com/FB6oAaFMM0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

