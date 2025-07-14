The ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 is into its climax on Day 5, with India needing 135 runs, while England needs six wickets, with both teams aiming to gain a 2-1 lead. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 will be played at Lord's, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming Online

𝟜𝕥𝕙 𝕋𝔼𝕊𝕋 𝕨𝕚𝕟 𝕒𝕥 𝕃𝕠𝕣𝕕'𝕤 incoming for #TeamIndia? 🤔 Well, @Sundarwashi5 has a confident 𝗬𝗘𝗦! 💪#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 5 | MON, 14 JUL, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/HJqJ2H7t2g — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2025

