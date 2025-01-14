India Women will be facing South Korea women in the first match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday, January 14. The exciting opening encounter of India Women vs South Korea Women Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi. The much-awaited encounter will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches. Fans can watch the India vs South Korea women's match live telecast on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for the Star Sports Network, and it will provide live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches. However, viewers need to have a subscription for the same. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Day 2 Schedule

DAY 2 SCHEDULE 🗓️ Which team are you cheering for? 📺 Catch all the LIVE action of the #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, Doordarshan and on the Star Sports YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/s9aznaCxhh — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 14, 2025

