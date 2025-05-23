Neeraj Chopra will look to achieve a better distance in a throw as he will compete in the Javelin Throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025. The event will begin from 9:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 16 and the event will be held at the Chorzow, Poland. Neeraj Chopra's event in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be unavailable for viewing options on TV in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. Neeraj Chopra's event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 2025 can be live-streamed for viewing options on the sport.tbp.pol website. Neeraj Chopra Reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s Heartwarming Message After Two-Time Olympic Medallist Historic 90m Throw at Doha Diamond League 2025 (See Post).

Neeraj Chopra’s Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The bar has been raised!⚡️#TeamIIS champion Neeraj Chopra is back in action at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial today at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow. 🏟️ 🇵🇱#Athletics #Javelin #NeerajChopra #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DSUJ7kMMQl — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)