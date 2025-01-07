It was a big moment when Hulk Hogan made an appearance during WWE Raw on Netflix. The crowd in the Intuit Dome cheered the WWE legend as he made the appearance but later Hulk Hogan was met with a lot of boos as soon as he started his speech. Hulk Hogan supported Donald Trump before the US Presidential elections and many people were not happy with the decision made by Hulk Hogan for supporting Trump. The Rock Receives Thunderous Cheers From Fans Upon His Entrance During WWE Raw on Netflix, Video Goes Viral.

Hulk Hogan Booed by Los Angeles Crowd

