WWE legend and wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. TMZ reported that the WWE Hall of Famer breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. Hulk Hogan was a name almost synonymous with professional wrestling with his trademark moustache, bandana and 'Hulkamania' catchphrase pretty popular among the fans. WWE condoled the demise of the former world champion on X. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans." Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Passes Away at 71 Reportedly Due to Cardiac Arrest.

WWE Condoles Hulk Hogan's Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)