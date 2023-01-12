New Zealand have reached the top spot of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after their 79-run victory against Pakistan in the PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. The Kiwis now have 140 points from 20 matches. They are followed by India, who accumulated 130 points in 21 matches. Pakistan meanwhile will stay in third place with 130 points from 20 matches. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated: Australia Consolidate Top Spot but Their Point-Percentage Drops Following SCG Draw Against South Africa.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after #PAKvNZ second ODI.#CWCSL pic.twitter.com/0PKzRYIVDm — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 12, 2023

