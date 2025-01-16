It will be a clash of the top two teams as the Desert Vipers will meet MI Emirates in the next match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 tournament on Thursday. The seventh match of the ILT20 League will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates UAE T20 League 2025 match online. ILT20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of International League T20 Season 3.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming

Match 7️⃣ It’s the top of the table clash! 1️⃣ 🆚 2️⃣ The only unbeaten team of the tournament, @theDesertVipers, face an in-form @MIEmirates at the Dubai International Stadium! 🔥 This promises to be a humdinger. Make sure you don’t miss out on the action! #DVvMIE #DPWorldILT20… pic.twitter.com/affFqNrINu — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 16, 2025

