India beat Pakistan 4-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Third-Place playoff match to win the bronze medal in Dhaka. Following this win, Twitterati congratulated the Indian team for settling for the bronze medal in the competition.

See Some Tweets:

Hockey India:

Congratulations to the #MenInBlue for clinching the 3rd place in the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. 🏆 Well played, team 🇮🇳.👏🤩#IndiaKaGame#HeroACT2021pic.twitter.com/j7UDwYoins — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2021

‘Hard Fought Win but Review Needed’

Hard fought win after see-saw battle. Congratulations in order, but robust post mortem also needed to find out where and why the slackness in India’s performance https://t.co/AEftTTaM66 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 22, 2021

Two Matches, Same Outcome:

India Vs Pakistan (Twice) in Asian Champions Trophy 2021 and Result same 🇮🇳🏑🙏 Finally, Bronze for Team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/M238KEAmj7 — Anupam Kumar Pandey (@AnupamkPandey) December 22, 2021

‘Indian Team Making Us Proud’

Indian Men's Hockey team making us proud! 🇮🇳🏑 Congratulations to Team India for winning Bronze medal at Asian Champions Trophy 2021 beating Pakistan 4-3 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/JGAMYA85dl — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 22, 2021

Bronze Medal for India:

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Dhaka : India wins bronze, beat Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling encounter. #IndiavsPakistan @TheHockeyIndia @PHFOfficial pic.twitter.com/w2qlFZmff5 — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) December 22, 2021

This Time, It’s a Bronze:

Twice in a week India have beaten Pakistan. Only this time to settle for a bronze #AsianChampionsTrophy #IndvsPak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 22, 2021

‘Yes They Did It!’

Yes they did it 👍 Congratulations to the #MenInBlue for clinching the 3rd place in the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, beating Pakistan 4/3 Well played, #TeamIndia🇮🇳#HeroACT2021 @TheHockeyIndia https://t.co/iMUZMpHUqy pic.twitter.com/KeCYAeJP9q — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) December 22, 2021

Superb Win Indeed!

