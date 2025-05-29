India men's 4x400 relay team won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championship 2025 on Thursday, May 29. The quartet of Jay, Dharmveer, Manu & Vishal clocked 3:03.67 to win the silver medal. They also achieved their personal best this season. Meanwhile, China won the bronze medal, whereas Qatar secured the gold medal in the ongoing Athletics Championship 2025. India Women's 4x400 M Relay Team Wins Gold Medal in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

India Men's 4x400 Relay Team Wins Silver Medal

NEWS FLASH: India win Silver medal in Men's 4X400m Relay at Asian Athletics Championships 🔥 #AAC2025 pic.twitter.com/ZxPGYIoyoj — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)