BCCI on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and the South Africa tri-series and on expected lines, Harmanpreet Kaur has been tasked with captaining the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The big news is that veteran pacer Shikha Pandey has return to the team and her experience would be key for India's performance. Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh, both of whom were named among nominees for the ICC women's emerging cricketer of the year 2022, were also picked. However, Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion was subject to fitness. ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022: Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia Named Among Nominees As Cricket Council Announces Award Shortlist.

India's Squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and South Africa Tri-Series:

India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZJKM9IIRkB — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 28, 2022

