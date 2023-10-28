Podium sweep by Team India in para chess event. Darpan Inani, Soundharya Pradhan and Ashwinbhai Makwana have clinched gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B1 at the Asian Games 2023. Kishan Gangolli Wins Bronze Medal in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B2/B3 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Darpan Inani Wins Gold Medal, Soundharya Pradhan Bags Silver and Ashwinbhai Makwana Scalps Bronze in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B1

Podium Sweep in Chess and Team Gold

