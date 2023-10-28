Podium sweep by Team India in para chess event. Darpan Inani, Soundharya Pradhan and Ashwinbhai Makwana have clinched gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B1 at the Asian Games 2023. Kishan Gangolli Wins Bronze Medal in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B2/B3 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Darpan Inani Wins Gold Medal, Soundharya Pradhan Bags Silver and Ashwinbhai Makwana Scalps Bronze in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B1

♟️PODIUM SWEEP BY INDIA IN PARA CHESS Mens Individual Rapid VI-B1 results: 🥇 Darpan Inani 🥈Soundharya Pradhan 🥉Ashwinbhai Makwana GOLD #28 FOR 🇮🇳 Congratulations to the team👏#AsianParaGames2022 pic.twitter.com/lgG3wMzEkD — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 28, 2023

Podium Sweep in Chess and Team Gold

Podium Sweep in Chess + TEAM GOLD Fabulous performance by Darpan, Soundarya and Ashvin who not only sweep the Podium medals but that also means India gets Team Gold#AsianParaGames2022 pic.twitter.com/SeLaiDRVyU — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 28, 2023

