World Archery Championships 2023 kick-started on July 31 and ran till August 6. The Indian contingents showed their class and bagged three gold and one bronze medal in the marquee event. With the tally of medals, India finished at the top of the medal standings for the first time in the history of the World Archery Championship. Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur won gold medal in the Women's Compound Team Event. Aditi also went on to grab gold in the individual event. Ojes Deotale too bagged gold at the marquee event. Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur Make History, Win India’s First Gold Medal at Archery World Championships With Victory in Women's Compound Team Event

India Top Medal Standings at Archery World Championships For the First Time in History

✨ INDIA ON TOP ✨ Thanks to India's superb showing at Archery World Championships with 3 GOLD & 1 Bronze medal, India finish on TOP of medal standings. ✨ This is the 1st TIME EVER India have achieved this stupendous feat ✨ pic.twitter.com/V6R7JTCzUm — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 7, 2023

